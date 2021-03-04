Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 5.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $157,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,723. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

