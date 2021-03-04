Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 92,303 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,303 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Ferrari worth $85,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 8.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

RACE traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

