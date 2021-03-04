Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 663,556 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,556 shares during the period. Cosan makes up about 2.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $61,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cosan by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Cosan stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 40,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,745. Cosan Limited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

