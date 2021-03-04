Mark Culhane Sells 9,029 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $361,430.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Teradata by 19.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 168,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 34.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

