Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

