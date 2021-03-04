Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MRVI opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

