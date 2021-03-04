Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 85026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

