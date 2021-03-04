Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.