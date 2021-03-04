Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.54

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1579106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

