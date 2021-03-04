ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

