ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,125,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

MAN stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

