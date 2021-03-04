Mannatech, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Get Mannatech alerts:

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mannatech has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.