Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) stock opened at GBX 162.05 ($2.12) on Thursday. Man Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

