Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 158.55 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 155.95 ($2.04), with a volume of 1151931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.70 ($2.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group plc (EMG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.94.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

