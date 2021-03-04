Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

