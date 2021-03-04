Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 168.6% in February

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of MYTAY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

