Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Position Decreased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 550,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

