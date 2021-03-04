Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

