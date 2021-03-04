Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

