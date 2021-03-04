Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.