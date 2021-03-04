Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 54,674 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $205,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.29. The company has a market cap of $731.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.