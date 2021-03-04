Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119,243 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,292,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 24,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 2,121,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

