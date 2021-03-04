Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $221,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.75 and its 200 day moving average is $410.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

