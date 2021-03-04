Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 190,613 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.45% of Restaurant Brands International worth $270,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,866 shares of company stock worth $29,412,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

