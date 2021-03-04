Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mack-Cali Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

