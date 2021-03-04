Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells $8,643,000.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $8,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lyft by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

