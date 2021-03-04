Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 105,500 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -49.32.

LUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.96.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

