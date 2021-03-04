Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce sales of $110.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.64 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. Luminex posted sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Luminex by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 39,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,079. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

