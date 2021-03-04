LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

