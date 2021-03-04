LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $218.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

