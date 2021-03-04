LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

