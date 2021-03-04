LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $194.60 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

