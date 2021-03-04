LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

