LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of QDEL opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

