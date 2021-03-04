Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $122.32 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $122.32 million and approximately $45.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

