Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ LOAC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65. Longevity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

