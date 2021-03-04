Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

LINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

