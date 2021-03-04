Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 6.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.68. 570,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,283,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNL. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

