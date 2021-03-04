Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $988,282.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00374870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

