Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Li Auto in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

