Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 387 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $24,112,071. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $590.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

