Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $138.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

