Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996 shares of company stock valued at $159,197 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

