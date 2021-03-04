Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $103.07 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

