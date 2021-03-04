Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LDOS opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.