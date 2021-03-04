Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LDOS opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
