Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.41. 56,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

