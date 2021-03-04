Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,267 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $97.87. 112,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,228. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

