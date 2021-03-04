Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. AutoZone comprises about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $1,183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,181.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

