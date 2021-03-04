Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $897,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 37,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,068. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.