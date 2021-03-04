Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $727,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,590 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 463,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,360. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.