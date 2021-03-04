Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,487 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Shares of RE stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.52. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.